“Resign now!” – Irfaan Ali tells Govt

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Irfaan Ali is demanding that the coalition government resign now and announce a date for elections, in keeping with the Guyana Constitution.

“The PPP and our supporters have been patient,” Ali told reporters during a massive protest outside of the Ministry of the Presidency.

Scores of persons braved the heavy showers to picket the government, in an effort to get the APNU/AFC officials to respect the Guyana Constitution and the Caribbean Court of Justice ruling.

“Guyanese are willing to come out in their numbers to fight for the (respect) Constitution,” Ali stated.

“The CCJ has made it clear that the no-confidence motion was validly passed and the provisions of the Constitution must kick in,” he demanded.

These provisions stipulate that upon the passage of the motion, the government must resign and announce a date for elections within three months. But instead of doing that, the government mounted a legal challenge which allowed them to stay in office for more than six months.

But the court battle is over and the PPP is demanding that the Government respect the court’s decision.

“We allowed the court process to conclude and now that has concluded, the government must now respect the ruling of the court,” Ali contended.