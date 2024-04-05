Homeless man found dead with stab wound to chest

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Edward Bramnarine, also known as Eddy, a 49-year-old ‘vagrant’, whose body was discovered at about 23:20 hrs last night on Water and Holmes streets, Georgetown.

According to a female vendor in the area, she was on her way home (walking) when she saw Bramnarine, who was known to her for over 18 years, lying motionless on the street, bleeding from a wound to his left side chest. No one else was around.

She immediately called the Ambulance Service, which arrived shortly after and Bramnarine was pronounced dead by Doctor Durga from the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Bramnarine was seen lying on his back, with what appeared to be blood stains on his clothing and on the ground where he was seen.

Detectives saw one stab wound to his chest and a cut to his right wrist. The scene was processed by detectives and several persons were questioned.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

