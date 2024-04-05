Update: Boat crash victims identified as Moruca teachers

A boat collision this morning in the Moruca River, Region One (Barima-Waini) claimed the lives of two teachers.

They are Adrian Thomas, 18, a teacher of St. Beeds Primary School and Kumaka Road, Santa Rosa; and Helen Raybai of Waikrebi Village, Moruca Sub Region, also a teacher.

Police reported that the accident occurred at 06:30h and involved a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Radar Craft RC 17 which was under the command of a Sergeant, assisted by two other ranks which was en route to Santa Rosa.

The other boat, a civilian boat, had four occupants including Raybai and her baby as well Thomas. At the time of the collision, the civilian boat powered by a 75HP outboard engine was being captained by Thomas and was on its way to Charity.

The collision reportedly occurred as the GDF boat was negotiating a turn. Following the collision, Raybai and Thomas lost their lives.

Police stated that the Coast Guard Vessel was damaged and is currently at the Base in the Pomeroon River.

The GDF, in a statement after the tragic accident, stated that an investigation is underway, adding that none of its ranks were injured.

