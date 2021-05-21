High tides alert issued

The Ministry of Public Works is advising the public to take all necessary precautions during the spring tides period of May 23, 2021 to May 29, 2021 . The predicted tide indicates above normal levels for this impending period. The Sea and River Defence Department considers the following areas to be particularly susceptible to possible flooding as a result of storm surges, which may induce overtopping of sea/river defence structures:

Pomeroon River Banks

San Souci to Sarah and Maria’s Pleasure to Meerzorg, Good Success, Zeelandia and Moorfarm, Wakenaam Island

Amsterdam/Retrieve, Endeavour/Blenheim, Cane Garden – Leguan Island

Windsor Forest to DeWillem, West Coast Demerara, Zeelugt, Parika Market Area, Salem to Sparta, E.B.E

Water Street, Georgetown, Helena # 1 & 2, Mahaica.

Manila to Cottage, Mahaicony.

Crabwood Creek Area, Wellington Park/Tarlogie, Lonsdale/Glasgow, E.B.B.

The highest tides are expected to be on Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 3:38am at a height of 3.23 metres and on Thursday May 27, 2021 at 4:22am at a height of 3.22 metres. In addition to the captioned locations, all persons residing along the banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas are advised to take all the necessary precautions against possible flooding. Precautions should also be taken by all mariners, including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels. The use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes during this period is not advised.

Contact Telephone nos. 225-9868, 226-1070, 226-4368, 654-4226, 654-4227, 623-1161, 646-3501, 618-5541, 687-1999, 627-5453.