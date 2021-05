A 42-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered 3,928 grams of marijuana at his Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) home.

The operation was conducted by ranks of the Fort Wellington Police Station at around 16:35hrs on Wednesday.

Led by an inspector, the officers went to the location where they searched the man’s premises and discovered two parcels of suspected cannabis.

The cops told the man of the offence he committed and arrested him.

Investigations are ongoing.