Letter: Fraud is fraud

Dear Editor,

I read in the daily news that Police Service Commission Chairman Paul Slowe and others will face the music for their part in defrauding the State of millions of dollars.

I, as a member of the public, feel this is a step in the right direction, and the authorities should prosecute them to their full power, if they are indeed guilty.

These men ought to have known that the PPP was keeping a close eye on the Government because stories were told (some factual and credible) about their roles in questionable dealings in the Force even though they retired some years ago, especially during the days when Guyana was under the siege of the APNU+AFC dictatorship right up until this present administration. No one is above the law.

I am watching. The public is watching.

Regards,

Baldeo Mathura