Hero CPL 2019: Tallawahs clash with TKR tonight at Sabina Park

The 10th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2019 will be played between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica.

Just a few hours after their match against Saint Lucia Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs will clash against Trinbago Knight Riders. The Knight Riders are currently placed at the second spot in the Caribbean Premier League 2019 points table with three wins from three matches.

They started their campaign with an 11-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and then doubled up with another 22-run victory against Jamaica Tallawahs. TKR registered their most recent win against Saint Lucia Zouks by seven wickets. They would like to keep their momentum going against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Tallawahs, on the other hand, have lost both of their matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots despite putting up 241 runs on the board. It was the 116-run knock from Chris Gayle and 73 from Chadwick Walton which helped them set a daunting target.

Their bowlers, though, did not come to the party as they allowed the Patriots to chase the target with as many as seven balls remaining. Steven Jacobs, Oshane Thomas and Andre Russell were particularly expensive and all went at over 13 runs per over. Although Thomas picked up four wickets, he will have to figure out a way of not leaking runs.

Kieron Pollard is the highest run-scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders while James Neesham has bagged the most wickets.

Jamaica Tallawahs- Chris Gayle, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Andre Russell, Shamar Springer, Steven Jacobs, Jerome Taylor, Christopher Lamont, Oshane Thomas

Trinbago Knight Riders- Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Mohammad Hasnain, Javon Searles, Anderson Phillip