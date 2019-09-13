Motorcyclist dies after accident with truck

A 33-year-old man is now dead following an accident involving a motor lorry at Pearl Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Devon Hopkinson, aka Wild Buck, of Railway Line, Kitty Georgetown, was riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident at around 00:45h on Friday.

Initial investigations have revealed that the lorry with trailer was proceeding north along the western carriageway and was turning east into a lumberyard.

At the same time, the driver of motorbike CD 7536 which was proceeding in the said direction, allegedly fail to stop and collided with the front of the truck.

Hopkinson and his pillion rider were taken to Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Hopkinson was pronounced dead on arrival while the pillion rider was treated and discharged.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry which revealed 91 percent and 94 percent BAC found.

The driver, a 36-year-old resident of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke Linden Highway, is in custody assisting in this investigation.