Carter Center meets with Opposition Leader

The United States-based Carter Center delegation continues to engage local political actors and has already met with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo briefed reporters on the meeting with the Carter Center delegation earlier in the week.

“We discussed elections and the conduct of elections, credible elections and early elections. That’s what they’re here for and constitutional compliance – that this government is illegal,” he stated.

The four-member Carter Center delegation is currently on a one-week visit to Guyana to get a better understanding of the situation here.

Following a meeting with Attorney General Basil Williams on Wednesday, Carter Center’s Associate Director – Democracy Programme – Brett Lacy told reporters that the organisation is trying to get the various perspectives of the current situation.

“We were happy to have an opportunity to meet with the Attorney General, to hear from him about the laws of Guyana and to his various arguments relating to the current circumstances in Guyana… And I can say from the Carter Center, we are really just here to listen and we are hoping to meet with different actors to understand everyone’s perspective on current events here in Guyana,” she stated.

This is the Center’s second visit to the country for the year. Back March, another delegation led by Jason Carter, the grandson of former US President Jimmy Carter, visited Guyana and met with local political stakeholders.