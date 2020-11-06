Health Minister engages Region 10 officials

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony is currently visiting Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Berbice) where he is engaging health and regional officials to get a firsthand look at the state of existing health facilities in the region.
According to the Ministry, steps would be taken to improve what obtains in the region in order to improve health care in the area.
The Minister’s first engagement was at the Watooka Guest House where he met with Regional Chairman Mr. Deron Adams, Vice Chairman Mr. Douglas Gittens, Regional Executive Officer Mr. Dwight John, Regional Health Officer Dr Gregory Harris, and other regional officials.
Accompanying the Minister are the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Mr. Malcolm Watkins, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Narine Singh, and other Ministry staff.