Health Minister engages Region 10 officials

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony is currently visiting Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Berbice) where he is engaging health and regional officials to get a firsthand look at the state of existing health facilities in the region.

According to the Ministry, steps would be taken to improve what obtains in the region in order to improve health care in the area.