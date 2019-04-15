Hand-in-Hand Insurance sponsors GTTA’s Thuria Thomas

The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Ltd is once again proud to support the National Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Champion, Thuria Thomas.

Thomas has been selected by the GTTA as one of the key players among a group of sixteen (16) most talented, disciplined and brightest young players to represent Guyana in the ongoing Caribbean Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship scheduled for April 11 to 18, 2019 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Over the years Ms. Thomas has been making consistent improvements in her technical and tactical development and is one whom the GTTA believes has the potential and ability to reach the highest level.

The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company has always been supportive and will continue to nurture and assist in the development of sports among youths in Guyana. In a simple presentation at the company’s Head Office, Savita Singh, Business Development Officer, proudly presented the sponsorship cheque to Thomas.