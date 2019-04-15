Essequibo family beaten, robbed by gunmen

A businessman and his family were on Sunday evening terrorised and robbed of millions of dollars in cash and other valuables after gunmen stormed their Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast home.

The businessman, Nahib Sabar of N. Sabar Cell Phone Connection and his family went to mosque for prayer on Sunday afternoon after which they visited his mother-in-law who lives in the same village.

He along with his two sons and wife reportedly returned home at about 20:00h and as he was about to enter his yard, he was confronted by a group of armed men dressed as police officers with masks over their faces. The men were reportedly carrying high powered weapons and cutlasses.

The men reportedly held him at gunpoint and demanded that he opens the access door to the house while the others were holding his family hostage.

As he opened the door, his family was forced into the house as three armed bandits kept guard outside. Those who went in reportedly demanded $20 million to keep his family alive.

The businessman explained that during the ordeal, he was beaten mercilessly as he begged the bandits not to harm his family. After the men continued with their demands and threats, he handed over $3 million and about 30 high end mobile phones.

The businessman recalled that one of the bandits were taking instruction over the phone which meant that the person on the other end of the line might have been knowledgeable about his business. An investigation was launched into the robbery.