3 remain hospitalised after fatal 3-vehicle smash-up at Land of Canaan

The police are investigating the fatal accident which occurred on Monday on the Land of Canaan Public Road, East Bank Demerara which claimed the life of 20-year-old Mahendra Ryan Deokie of Lot 14 Soesdyke, EBD and left three others injured.

Injured are Nicholas Morrison, Sasha Mohanlall and Emily Persaud. Police preliminary investigations revealed that a CRV and minibus were heading to Georgetown while motor car driven by Deokie was speeding in the opposite direction.

However, in the vicinity of Barama Company Limited, Deokie reportedly lost control of the car and veered into the other lane thus colliding with the CRV’s right rear wheel and then into the front right side of the minibus.

As a result of the collision, the drivers and the occupants of the car received injuries.

They were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center by public spirited citizens where Deokie succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The other two drivers were treated and set away but were detained by the police.

Morrison was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where his condition is considered serious. The two females are being monitored at the Diamond Diagnostic Center. Investigations are ongoing.