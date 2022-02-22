GWI aiming to install 20,000 water meters this year

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), in its quest to achieve its 2025 goal of 85 percent metering along the coastland, is aiming to install 20,000 meters along the coastland throughout 2022.

This is the continuation of a robust metering programme which saw over 15,000 meters being installed in 2021, inclusive of the replacement of close to 5000 non-functional or faulty meters.

The company’s five year strategic plan for 2020-2025 sets out to achieve the aforementioned percentage of metering against baseline data from 2019 which reflects 53 percent metering along the coastland.

Among the areas to be metered this year are:

In Region 2 are Anna Regina, Cotton Field, Lima, Mainstay, Reliance and Walton Hall

In Region 3, the metering schedule includes Anna Catherina, Den Amstel, Cornelia Ida, Goed Fortuin, Pouderoyen and Versailles

On the East Bank Demerara- Eccles, Farm, Great Diamond and Little Diamond

On the East Coast Demerara – Better Hope, Industry, Lusignan, Ogle and Happy Acres

In Georgetown – Kitty, Lamaha Gardens, Queenstown, South Ruimveldt Gardens and Bel Air Gardens

In Region 6, metering will be done in areas which include Williamsburg, Rose Hall town, Nigg and Port Mourant

In Region 10, metering will be carried out in Amelia’s Ward, Linden among other areas

Metered GWI customers are billed based on the amount of water consumed and this allows them to manage their consumption to avoid a higher reading, thus saving money.

Further, metering helps the company to control the demand for this valuable resource and contributes towards the reduction of water losses. GWI is aiming to reduce water losses, referred to as Non-Revenue Water (NRW) from 70% in 2019 to 55% in 2025.