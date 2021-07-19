GuySuCo’s Rose Hall Estate massive recruitment exercise slated for July 22

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) as part of the Government of Guyana’s commitment to re-open Rose Hall Estate, Rose Hall, Berbice will be conducting a massive recruitment exercise for various categories of field and factory workers on Thursday, July 22m 2021 commencing at 07:30hrs at the Rose Hall Estate Compound.

According to Vemen Walters, Head of Human Resources (Ag), GuySuCo “This exercise is the largest one thus far to be undertaken as GuySuCo intensifies its activities both in field and factory at the Rose Hall Estate for the commencement of sugar production in the second harvesting and sugar production season of 2022. The Corporation is hoping to attract more than 200 applicants from this exercise.”

Persons who are of the ages 18-59 years and desirous of joining GuySuCo are encouraged to apply in person on the day of the recruitment exercise. The Management of GuySuCo will be providing free transportation using lorries which will leave No. 19 Village, Gangaram, Lochaber and Hyberary respectively at 07:00 hrs. on July 22, 2021. Applicants are asked to present their Birth Certificate and National ID Card or Passport at the time of their application. Further, persons selected will be subjected to a pre medical examination.