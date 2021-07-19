44 new cases as Covid-19 death toll increases to 513

The Ministry of Health has announced that a 70-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has died as a result of the novel coronavirus, taking the overall death toll to 513.

The country has also seen an increase in the number of positive cases recorded to date. With 44 new cases recorded today, the total positives have risen to 21,606.

There are 12 persons in the ICU, 107 in institutional isolation, 1111 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine.

The total recoveries stand at 19,863.