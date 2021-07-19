Man injured after car slams into Police minibus

A man was on Sunday evening injured after the car in which he was travelling collided with a minibus owned by the Guyana Police Force at Brickdam and Winter Place, Georgetown.

Yismar Morin, 30, of Zeelugt East Bank Essequibo (EBE) received injures and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and admitted.

The accident involved a motorcar bearing registration number PNN 752 driven by a 33-year-old man of Cornelia Ida New Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and minibus, PTT 9396 attached to the Special Constabulary Headquarters.

Based on information received, the minibus was driving west along Brickdam Public Road, while motorcar was proceeding south along Winter Place.

However, on the approach of the intersection at Brickdam and Winter Place, the motorcar failed to comply with the directions given by the stop sign and as such, collided with minibus.

As a result of the collision Morin who was the lone occupant of the motorcar sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. Nevertheless, a breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the car whose alcohol level was above the legal limit.

The police have since served a notice of intended prosecution to the driver of the motorcar. An investigation is continuing.