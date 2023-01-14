GuySuCo warns of fake Demerara Gold sugar in circulation

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Friday reported that fake Demerara Gold packaged sugar is in circulation, and is on the shelves of some supermarkets.

The packaging, GuySuCo noted, has a slight variation to the genuine Demerara Gold packaging. It is mimicking almost the same design at the front and back and bears GuySuCo’s local address, telephone number and email address.

The package also claims to be “A Product of Guyana”.

“GuySuCo cannot guarantee the quality of the content, and as such, GuySuCo will not be held liable if the use of this item causes health or other complications,” the sugar company stated in a release to the media.

As a consequence, resellers of the product are asked to be vigilant when purchasing sugar from third parties and if unsure, reach out to GuySuCo’s Marketing Department on the listed numbers on its website.

“This discovery was made earlier this week, and the matter is currently under investigation. Genuine Demerara Gold sugar is currently available for wholesale at GuySuCo at $5800 per bale (40lbs),” GuySuCo added.