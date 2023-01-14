Laluni man arraigned with murder of DJ 

Twenty-year-old Dwayne Thomas was on Friday arraigned for the murder of Brian Pittam, popularly known as “DJ Viper”, who was chopped to death at Laluni on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Sunday evening

The suspect had reportedly confessed to chopping Pittam to death in self-defence. The suspect’s brother, Andy Thomas, who was also involved in the incident, remains on the run.

It was reported that the DJ was chopped to death while trying to protect his father-in-law from three men at Laluni on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Initial reports stated that Pittam and his father-in-law, 51-year-old Kumar Bacchus, were at Laluni, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, when they were attacked by three men at about 21:00h on Sunday.

The trio dealt Pittam several chops to the head, almost severing it from his body. The men then turned their attention to Bacchus, who sustained a wound to his left wrist.

Further investigation revealed that Bacchus was imbibing at a shop when the three suspects confronted him and dealt him a lash on his face.

Pittam, who was also there, intervened and was dealt several chops about his body. The trio then rode off on their motorcycles.

Pittam was picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police stated that Pittam’s left thumb, index finger and middle fingers were severed. His left wrist was also partially severed and a deep chop wound was seen to the back of the neck. This publication understands that Thomas – one of the main suspects – was handed over to the Police by his sister but refuted the Police report on the incident.

Thomas reportedly claimed he and others were doing stunts on their motorcycles when the dirt splashed on Bacchus’ car. At that point, Bacchus confronted the young men and Thomas reportedly agreed to wash the car.

This resulted in an argument and Bacchus allegedly slapped Thomas, which led to his friends getting involved. In retaliation, Thomas reportedly told his sister that he picked up a bottle and threw it at Bacchus after which he jumped on his motorcycle and went home.

Upon reaching home, Thomas realised that he had left his friend at the party and went back to collect him. It was this time; he was attacked by a cutlass and wood-wielding mob. Thomas claimed that he was attacked and chopped first and he retaliated.