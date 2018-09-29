GuySuCo, SPU in spat over “Estate Lounge” Bar while workers await severance

Less than two weeks since receiving its new Chairman, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) are at and stand off over the conversion of the La Bonne Intention (LBI) staff club into a sports bar.

This launch comes amid protest from many workers who are still owed half of their severance payments after being terminated in late 2017.

Task with divestment by NICIL, the SPU is attempting to make the entities more attractive to investors with Government having secured a $30B bond to this end with $17B available under the first tranche.

According to information surfacing on Friday, the GuySuCo-SPU clash was in full effect when the sugar corporation blocked what was set to be the official launch of a sports bar at GuySuCo’s LBI headquarters.

SPU reportedly transformed GuySuCo’s staff club into the Estate Lounge but the sugar entity’s notice on Friday said that the launch was postponed until further notice.

The Sugar company’s Public Relations Officer Audreyanna Thomas in fact told the local press that the revamped sports bar was forced upon them and was outside GuySuCo’s principles and values. She also noted that it wasn’t their priority and that they are not getting money for capital investments.

Thomas adds that GuySuCo had even advised against the transformed staff club.

It was reported in other sections of the media that patrons were already using the facility while a few sugar workers told this publication that they would have preferred if the powers that be ensure that their receive their full severance payment after half was paid out earlier this year.