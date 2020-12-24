GuyOil workers breached protocols by sitting-in over ‘no bonus’ – Labour Officer

Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle has criticised the industrial action taken by some 300 workers of the Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil) over the nonpayment of bonuses this year.

The workers, who are being represented by the Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU), staged a sit-in on Wednesday after they were informed that there will be no bonuses or salary increases for the year.

In an interview with this publication, Ogle said the actions are in breach of protocols and labour laws.

He contended that the Union is obligated to inform management of the workers’ intention to take industrial action.

“We had a…meeting and we are at a stalemate presently, the company is offering nothing and the Union is asking something…I wrote the u

Union for them to come in…they didn’t inform me or they didn’t inform management. The Union is saying it is a sit in and the management is saying it is a strike,” the Chief Labour Officer said.

Ogle added that he informed President of CCWU, Sherwood Clarke on Monday that he needs to “hold his hands”, because the Labour Ministry has intervened in the matter.

However, Ogle revealed that Clarke still went ahead with the industrial action.

“I checked with them and I am monitoring the situation. I even checked with the parties to see if there have been any movements, if the Union is lowering their proposal or if the company is offering something because if the parties don’t move then there is no way we can solve the problem,” he explained.

According to the Chief Labour Officer, the Union is asking for an 8% increase based on appraisal or 5% across the board.

The Union and GuyOil were in negotiations since July 2020.