Guyanese quad book final spots at Commonwealth Youth Games

Guyana’s teenage track stars shined bright on Monday afternoon, as they began their campaign in the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium, CARIFTA medalist Attoya Harvey was the first Guyanese to cop a spot in her respective final. Harvey crossed the line in 4:55.14 in her 1500M Heat to grab the last spot in the final.

However, fellow 1500M contender Javon Roberts was not as fortunate after clocking 4:20.45 in heat two of the male event.

In the 400M event, it was all glory from the Guyanese trio of Tianna Springer, Narissa McPherson and Malachi Austin.

Springer was the first to hit the track, clocking a comfortable 54s in Heat 1 to advance to the final. McPherson ran in Heat 2 and crossed the line in 55.46s to secure her final spot.

In the male event, Malachi Austin blazed to a season’s best 48.13s in the must-win Heat to secure his spot in the final. The finals for these events were scheduled to be contested this evening.

--- ---