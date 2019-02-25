Guyanese man stabbed to death in St Lucia

(St Lucia Times) One suspect is assisting police with investigations into the fatal stabbing yesterday morning of Guyanese national, Michael Pooran at Bagatelle, Castries.

Neville Atille, a friend of the deceased, told St Lucia Times that Pooran, 27, was a very good person who was outgoing and liked to dress.

He disclosed that about 5:00 am, neighbours brought him news about the fatal stabbing.

Atille said he and the deceased were acquainted with the suspect in the fatal stabbing.

“The last time I built my step, he asked for a job. We said ‘We don’t have any job doing – it’s for free. If you want rum and food,’ He said ‘Yeah’ he will do anything. And now he is saying that Michael owes him money.”

Atille said that according to reports he received, Pooran went to a party near where they lived and the suspect started ‘troubling’ the deceased and following him around.

“That’s what I heard. People were saying ‘Leave the guy alone’,” Atille told St Lucia Times.

He said based on his information, the two started wrestling.

“Eyewitness did not see Michael stab the assailant. Michael never walks with a weapon because he is a big tough guy,” Atille stated.

He explained that a mutual friend advised Pooran to leave the scene, but as he held the Guyanese national, he realised that he was bleeding.

Atille said the mutual friend heard footsteps and thinking that the assailant was after him as well, left Pooran, who had by that time collapsed, and ran.

He said Pooran went to St Lucia from Guyana in 2014.