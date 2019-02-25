Guyana held talks with South Africa delegation on natural resources

Guyana’s mining and natural resources sector is expected to get a boost from the Republic of South Africa in areas which can enhance operations and new practices to maximize production.

A delegation, led by Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister, Rapheal Trotman and comprise officials of the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) met with the Deputy Mineral Resources Minister of South Africa, Godfrey Oliphant and his delegation earlier today.

During the discussions, both countries made presentations on their respective mining and natural resources sector, where Guyana was given an idea of what is practiced in other parts of the world.

This information was necessary, given the fact that South Africa was once the largest gold producer in the world. Throughout the engagement, ideas surfaced for the possibility of offshore diamond mining and other advanced techniques for mining resources.

At the end of the discussions, Trotman told media operatives that there are many ways Guyana can benefit from the relationship with South Africa.

“There are three areas which we wish to benefit from it. South Africa is a very large, complex and exciting place but it brings experiences of how they have overcome some of the challenges we are facing so we hope to expose our staff at the GGMC, the Gold Board and at the policy level to experience first world training”, Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister stated.