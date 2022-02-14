Guyanese man gunned down in Cayenne

A 27-year-old Guyanese man is now dead after he was shot multiple times about his body in Cayenne, French Guiana. The man, according to reports, was killed on Saturday last.

He has been identified as Akeem Peters of Bagotstown, Georgetown.

Peters was riddled with bullets at his Cayenne home, by gunmen whom Cayenne Police officials are currently hunting.

In video footage that was circulated on social media, the man was seen lying motionlessly in a house, covered in blood. A woman was also seen doing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him, but despite her efforts, he remained motionless.

The 27-year-old Guyanese man was later pronounced dead, while a probe into the murder was immediately launched.

This is the second Guyanese who was killed in the neighbouring country within the past three years.

On February 11, 2019, a Guyanese man was killed by a fellow Guyanese woman and her children, during a fight in the country.

Thirty-four-year-old Orlando Josiah was killed by the woman, who was his reputed wife and her two children, aged 15 and 10.

The man, who was allegedly abusive to his reputed wife, reportedly attacked her with a knife and upon seeing this, her daughter first rushed to her aid and stabbed the man.

Shortly after, the woman’s ten-year-old son rushed to the aid of his mother and sister and inflicted stab wounds on Josiah. He subsequently died.

The woman and her two children were later taken into custody for questioning in relation to the murder.