Sophia man stabbed to death by Venezuelan woman

A Sophia, Greater Georgetown man lost his life on Saturday after he was stabbed twice about his body by a Venezuelan woman, whom Police are now hunting.

The victim has been identified as Marlon Watson. He was reportedly killed in the North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

When contacted on Sunday, Regional Commander Himnauth Sawh said based on the information he received, the victim, the suspect, and another woman were allegedly at a bar imbibing. Shortly after, the suspect left the bar with the other female, and the victim followed.

“They meet at a point … the victim requested that either the suspect or the other female join him on his bike, and when the other female did, the suspect became annoyed and dealt a stab wound to the victim,” the Commander said.

The man was reportedly stabbed to his left side chest. As a result, he collapsed and subsequently died.

Commander Sawh said his ranks are currently investigating the matter, to ascertain what really transpired. He said efforts are also being made to contact the other female who witnessed the stabbing incident.