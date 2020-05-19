Guyana’s COVID-19 cases jump to 125

The number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana has increased to 125.

As of the 18th May, 2020, of the 51 tests done 1 was positive. The total number of persons tested to date is 1269 with the total number of negative cases being 1144.

There are currently 46 persons who have recovered. Recovered cases refer to persons who were affected with the disease and who now have been cleared with two negative results 24 hours apart and with no signs and symptoms of the virus. These individuals can no longer infect others however they can be re-infected if they do not take precautions.

There are 69 active cases in institutional isolation, 3 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 10.