CARICOM mounts Election Observation Mission to Suriname

In response to the request from the Government of the Republic of Suriname, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has fielded a CARICOM Election Observation Mission to monitor the general elections which will be held on Monday, 25 May 2020.

According to the Georgetown-based Caricom Secretariat, the four-member Mission which arrived in Suriname on Monday, 18 May 2020 will be headed by Ms. Dora James, Supervisor of Elections of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who has served as a member of CARICOM Election Observation Missions to other CARICOM Member States.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission proposes to meet with the electoral officials, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders of the Republic of Suriname, and will monitor the electoral process including the opening of the poll, the voting process, the closing of the poll and the counting of the ballots.

For CARICOM, election observation serves as a platform to support existing democratic traditions within the Caribbean Community as part of its wider policy of supporting democracy and good governance.