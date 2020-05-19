NGSA likely in July

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) is likely to be held within the next two months, possibly in July. This disclosure was made by caretaker Minister of Education Dr. Nicolette Henry, the Department of Public Information has reported.

Henry explained that ample time will be given to parents and students to prepare and urged parents to work along with their children.

“The technical officers are working on that… they’re planning to roll it out and to get the students to write that examination [soon],” Minister Henry was quoted by DPI as saying.

Additionally, she said that in light of the curfew and other measures put in place by the government, schools will not reopen before June 3.

The caretaker minister noted that her office recognises the importance of the exam and is working to ensure that no child is disenfranchised.

The NSGA was originally set for April 8 and 9 but was postponed amid concerns about COVID-19.

The Education Ministry said it will be providing continued academic learning online via social media platforms along with more traditional media, such as television and radio.

Persons can visit the Ministry’s website ( https://www.education.gov.gy/web/) to access NGSA Practice Test Papers in the four core areas.

The Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) is also providing several programmes for Primary School students from 09:00hrs – 12:00hrs.