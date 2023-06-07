Guyana’s $5000 deemed “best new banknote” at regional awards

The Bank of Guyana today received the LATAM ‘Best New Banknote Award’ at the High Security Print Conference in Nassau in the Bahamas for its $5000 note produced by Oberthur Fiduciaire.

“Although the same design as its predecessor, the previous DualTrack™ thread on the reverse, and holographic stripe on the front have been replaced with and a 5mm wide Pulsar thread from Oberthur Fiduciaire. The note also benefits from the addition of a SPARK® Live Truspin image in the shape of a jaguar (Guyana’s national animal). The colour shift in both the SPARK feature and the thread are a synchronised gold-to-green.”

“This is the first circulating note to feature the Pulsar colorshift thread, which was launched last year, and combines two colours with micro-optics to create dynamic movement, colour and optical effects,” it was explained.

The regional banknote of the year award recognises outstanding achievement in the design, technical sophistication and security of a banknote, and is an award made by Reconnaissance International.

The award judges comprise the Board of Directors of Reconnaissance International, the conference organiser and publisher of Currency News and ID & Secure Document News.

Governor General of the Bank of Guyana, Dr Gobin Ganga, has stated that the win is a recognition of all the effort that had gone into the design of the upgraded note.

“We’re very ecstatic to see the efforts that we have put into a note using the best technology we have available to ensure that we have a note that stands out and one that is very difficult to counterfeit [being recognised],” Dr Ganga stated.

According to the BoG Head, prior to this award, Guyana had received praise from many international printers on the new design of the $5000 bill which was issued in December 2022.

This is first time Guyana has won the regional award for its new series of bills. Last year, the $2000 note was submitted and shortlisted but did not reach the final round.

Guyana’s upgraded $5000 note was named the joint winner of the Best New Banknote award with Argentina’s 1,000 Pesos.

