Guyana to be represented at entrepreneurial competition in Saudi Arabia

Outliers Zone will be representing Guyana and the Caribbean as a finalist at the Entrepreneurial World Cup (EWC), slated for November 12 to 15, 2019, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company was selected from over 100,000 projects from around the

world.

Outliers Zone’s participation in EWC was made possible through the company representing Guyana recently in Columbia with their, “Ending the Paycheck to Paycheck” solution, as an entry in the Caribbean Innovation Competition (CIC), in the XIV Edition of the Talent and Innovation Competition of the Americas (TIC Americas 2019).

The project, a financial wellness project that provides financial growth training for employees and entrepreneurs with the aim of building generational wealth, was

shortlisted from over 5106 projects from across the world and subsequently emerged as one of the 17 final spots that was up for grabs.

TIC Americas 2019 was held in the city of Medellin, Colombia, during the period June 24 – 26, 2019, as part of the General Assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS) and Outliers Zone was the lone finalist from Guyana with the “Ending the Paycheck to Paycheck” project .

On Sunday 3 November 2019, at Guyana’s first Mega Money Management Workshop held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, which was organised by Outliers Zone, the announcement of their participation was made during an introduction before the workshop began.

The EWC is more than just a global pitch competition with a shot at life-changing prizes. It is a new programme organised by the Misk Foundation and the Global Entrepreneurship Network across more than 100 countries that elevates entrepreneurs by providing them with the tools and resources to grow their respective ventures.

It also allows the participants to learn how to become part of the world’s most innovative alliance and connect with more than 100, 000 entrepreneurs from all over the globe.

Outlier Zone is one of two companies, the other being Fun Park Rentals, which Athalyah Yisrael has established in Guyana and has since helped 2476 households, children and youth to discover their financial identity and how to take control of their financial future.

In the TIC Americas 2019 finals, Outliers Zone was the sole finalist from Guyana and embraced a project centre around “Ending the Paycheck to Paycheck” issue.

The Caribbean Innovation Competition required applicants to submit a Project Plan which included: Executive Summary, Innovation, Market Feasibility, Management and Organisational Structure and Financial Feasibility, Business Model Canvas, Prototype Validation of Online Presence and a Promotional Video in January 2019.

The finalists were announced on May 1 and these teams were awarded an all-expenses trip to the TIC Americas 2019 finals in Medellin Colombia to present their project.

After the EWC as a form of support, all national winners will be enrolled in a Starters Club that will provide a global peer network, mentorship and other support services to help members reach their full potential. Other partners may be engaged also to provide support.