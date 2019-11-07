3 wanted for Chinese Supermarket robbery

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued wanted bulletins for three persons in connection with the armed robbery of a Chinese supermarket at Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne).

Wanted are Jason Isaacs, 30, of 18 Bristol Street, East Canje; Ravindra Punwasie, 36, of Lot 12 Palmyra Street, East Canje; and Doodnauth Bissondyal, 22, of Lot 81 Cuburg Street, East Canje.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-5564, 333-2151, 3332152, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

On November 2, 2019, four armed bandits raided the supermarket.

Reports indicate that two of the bandits were armed with guns while the other two with cutlasses.