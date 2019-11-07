Albion workers down tools, demand pay increase

Workers of the Albion Estate, this morning, downed tools as they heightened their calls for a pay raise.

The workers contend that it is far too long that they have been without any increase in their pay, while the cost-of-living has risen significantly in the last few years.

According to the sugar workers, they are the only group that has not received an increase to their pay since the Coalition Government took office.

The workers reminded that in the period leading up to the 2015 National and Regional elections, now governmental officials told them they were underpaid and they deserved much higher increases in their rates-of-pay.

“This, of course, turned out to be a mirage and instead they have faced assault after assault,” GAWU, the workers’ union, said in a statement.