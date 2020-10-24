Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths; total now at 119

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died today.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 119.

The latest fatalities are a 78-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a

86 year man from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). These persons died while receiving care

at medical facilities.

In its last update on Friday, the Health Ministry reported that a whopping 83 new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Guyana is now at 3,960 of which 2,923 persons have recovered to date.

Meanwhile, all Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9), which are in effect until October 31 st , 2020. This order emphasises: the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit www.health.gov.gy