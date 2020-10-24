President Ali commissions Dr. Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre at GPHC

The Dr. Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre located on the south side of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) compound facing Thomas Street, was declared open by President Irfaan Ali on today in a simple Covid-19 restricted ceremony.

The building which is a three-level 20,000 square feet structure with a usable roof terrace was three years in the making and will serve the University of Guyana and GPHC medical education programs. The building has space for administrative and faculty offices, class rooms, conference rooms, dry labs and skills training labs.

The University of Guyana MBBS program established in 1985 and Postgraduate clinical education programs in 2006 have been growing substantially but never had purpose-built facilities and were delivered in already limited facilities at the University and at Georgetown Public Hospital. The need for more and better facilities for these programs became ever more pressing. The Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Medicine and Health Professions (CAAM-HP) in its 2013 report found the facilities substandard and not meeting the program and student needs.

In January, 2015, Dr. Madan Rambaran, then Director of the UG School of Medicine approached Dr. Yesu Persaud for help in getting a facility to serve the needs of the medical education programs. Dr. Yesu Persaud generously committed G$215 million for the construction of the building. Government of Guyana approvals were obtained and after architectural and engineering designs construction was started in May 2017. The Government of Guyana contributed G$30 million towards the cost of the building.

Dr Rambaran recalled in his remarks, the process to accomplishing the dream which was sponsored and managed by the Yesu Persaud Foundation, said it wasn’t without delays but acknowledged that it was a proud moment to witness the opening of the Centre several years after a casual conversation in Dr Persaud’s Kingston, Georgetown office.

Responding to commendations on his role in ensuring the dream was realized, Dr. Persaud recalled that when he was asked to participate in the project, he had to think many times but was satisfied he made the investment. He said throughout his life’s journey, helping persons who can’t help themselves was always critical in his mind.

In the feature address delivered at the opening ceremony by HE President Irfaan Ali, Dr. Ali said “Dr. Persaud’s character is of a man who continues to do extraordinary things but remains simple and humble. He said Dr. Persaud has proven to be a man that reaches the unreachable and commended him for that. The Presidents said it was a major investment in research and development.”

The name Yesu Persaud is usually synonymous with business and entrepreneurship. But there is a philanthropic side of this Guyanese icon which is worthy of emulation. He places a high premium on the promotion of education and skills training and through his generosity supported many individuals and organisations in realising their goals. Throughout his life he is always engaged in charitable work especially for the poor and needy.