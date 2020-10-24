Unrests erupt at No. 5 Village

Residents of West Coast Berbice have once against blocked the road and set afire debris at Number Five Village, as they continue to call for justice for murdered teens Isaiah and Joel Henry.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said they received a reported at about 13:45h today of the public road running through No. 5 Village, WCB, being blocked.

“Following receipt ranks from the Division immediately responded and observed that the road was indeed blocked and the debris used to block same lit and burning. At this time, the ranks have managed to partially extinguish the fire and clear the roadway, allowing traffic to flow again,” the police said in a statement.

Ranks are still on the ground working to clear the remainder of the roadway.

No one arrested so far.

The mutilated bodies of slain cousins, 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry. were found in a backdam at Cotton Tree, (WCB) almost two months ago and although several persons were arrested, the police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.