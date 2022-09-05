Guyana records increased pass rate, improved performances at CSEC

Guyana this year recorded an increased pass rate and improved performances in a number of subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

This was announced by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Dr. Marcel Hutson. The Ministry of Education is hosting its official CSEC and CAPE announcement ceremony at Anna Regina in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). Dr Hutson said the results being released are preliminary.

A total of 10,368 candidates were registered to write the exams this year, compared to 9,808 in 2021. There were 62,990 subject entries.

This year, there was an overall pass rate of 68.5% when compared to 66.3% in 2021. Additionally, there was improved performance in 20 subject areas.

Some of the top performing CSEC students are Ramoll Baboolall, Daniel Dowding, Uotam Heeralall, Kripa Thani, Chavelle Solomon, and Saskia Twahir.