Guyana records 64 new COVID-19 cases; active cases now at 930

Another 64 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Guyana, taking the country’s number of confirmed cases now to 9649.

This was revealed in the updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

It was reported that the number of active cases has increased to 930. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 918 in both home and institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are also 13 persons in institutional quarantine.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health reported that Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll went up to 215 after a 70-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

Nevertheless, some 8498 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in the country to date.

A total of 82,106 persons have been tested thus far for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

See below for today’s full COVID-19 Dashboard: