Region 4 pensioner is latest COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that informs that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 215.

The latest fatality is a 70-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died on Saturday while receiving care at a medical facility.

The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY

MEASURES (NO.15), which are in effect until March 31, 2021. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit www.health.gov.gy