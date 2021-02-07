Guyana records 43 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that 43 new novel coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s COVID-19 Dashboard today, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 7982.

However, only 836 of these cases are currently active. This includes five patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 831 persons in isolation, that is, 51 institutional isolation and the remaining 780 in home isolation.

There are also another 14 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll in Guyana remains at 180, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening disease has gone up to 6966.

To date, some 52 475 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

See below for the full COVID-19 Dashboard: