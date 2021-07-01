Guyana records 4 more COVID-19 deaths

The Health Ministry reported that four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 473.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The fatalities are a 91-year-old female of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); A 71-year-old female, a 54-year-old male and a 34-year-old female of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

In addition, new statistics shows that a total of 87 new cases were detected with a 24-hour period.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.19), which are in effect until July 31, 2021. This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.