President Ali congratulates Canadians on its 154th Canada Day celebrations 

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday extended best wishes for continued prosperity and well-being to the government and people of Canada on its 154th anniversary of the Confederation of Canada. Vahnu Manikchand has the details…

In a brief video message, President Dr Irfaan Ali highlighted that Guyana and Canada have shared a long and fruitful relationship.

Guyana and Canada established diplomatic ties in March 1964.

Currently, Canada accounts for over 20% of Guyana’s exports. However, the strong bilateral relations between the two countries result from political ties through the Commonwealth, commercial links, development assistance and immigration.

Guyana and Canada also share extensive people-to-people ties with the Guyanese diaspora in the north American countries estimating to be over 200,000.

Additionally, Guyana benefits from bilateral funding through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives; and Canada’s Caribbean Regional Development program, which also supports Caribbean collaboration and integration efforts.

Canada-Guyana business relations encompass a plethora of trade initiatives which include but are not limited to Agriculture; Oil & Gas; Mining, Promoting Canadian expertise at world class mining events, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Meanwhile, Canada also played an integral role during last year’s tumultuous electoral process to ensure Guyana’s democracy was not undermined.