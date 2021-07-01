Govt commits to assist with training during meeting with Disabled People’s Network

As plans are afoot to offer comprehensive training and development opportunities to persons with disabilities in Guyana, Human Services and Social Security Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud on Wednesday met with representatives of the Disabled People’s Network (DPN).

The group, with 68 members, hails from Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice), and Treasurer/Coordinator Praimnauth Sukhdeo and Vice Chairman Bhoj Seeram, were among those who met with Minister Persaud at her East and Lamaha Streets office.

The group raised several concerns with Minister Persaud, who committed to assisting the best way she could. A new building, fully furnished, was donated to the group by Food for the Poor but has not been in use.

Persaud committed to helping the group with funding for food and transportation to their monthly meetings.

She also listened to their concerns about access to work projects and the problems facing disabled persons and their livelihoods, and assisted them with food hampers.

Furthermore, the minister committed to assist them with training. “They will be part of the larger training programme that we have planned for persons with disabilities,” she said, adding, “These training programmes are quite extensive and will allow persons not only personal development but a chance to be employed or start their own business.”

According to her, the Ministry is currently in the process of fine-tuning the programmes and they are expected to be rolled out towards the end of this month.

Sukhdeo said he is looking forward to more interactions with the Minister while adding that the meeting with her was excellent and it surpassed his expectations.

The DPN has several members who are shut-ins, and unable to actively participate in the group because of the Coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, about 20 members are active.