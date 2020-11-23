Guyana records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 40 new cases

The Health Minister on Sunday has reported that three more persons who contacted the Coronavirus has succumbed thus taking the death toll to 146.

The latest fatalities are a 29-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni), an 89-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice – Corentyne), and a 88-year-old female of Region Ten (Upper-Demerara Berbice).

These persons died while receiving care at our medical facility.

The country also saw an increase of 40 new cases during a 24-hour period, raising the total confirmed cases to 5133. These comprise 2666 males and 2467 females.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Sunday related that seven persons remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 78 in institutional quarantine, 886 in home isolation and 57 in institutional quarantine.

The number of recovered cases has also moved up to 4019.