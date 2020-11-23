Woman critical after car topples, lands in trench along Soesdyke/Linden Highway

A woman is now in a critical condition at a city hospital after the motorcar in which she was travelling was involved in an accident on Sunday evening at Hillfoot Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The accident occurred at around 20:30hrs.

The motor vehicle, which was being driven by a 23-year-old man, was proceeding west along the roadway when an unknown vehicle which was proceeding in the opposite direction overtook another vehicle and ended up in his path.

Upon seeing what was occurring, the driver said he pulled south to avoid a collision but his right side back tyre “blew out”, causing him to lose control of the car.

As a result, the vehicle toppled and ended up in a trench. The woman, who was a passenger in the car, received injuries about her head.

She was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition and taken to the hospital where she was admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.