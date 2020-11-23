Soesdyke businessman killed during home invasion

A Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara businessman was in the wee hours of today shot dead by armed bandits in a home invasion.

The dead man has been identified as 53-year-old Terrence Dickie of Lot 5 Soesdyke, Adam’s Road, EBD.

Based on information received, four gunmen entered the man’s premises through an opened window on the bottom flat of the two storey house.

At the time of the invasion, his wife, daughter and another relative were at home. He was reportedly shot once to the chest and was later rushed to the Geogetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

INews understands that one of the perpetrators was arrested in the vicinity of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway Junction.

He is in police custody assisting with investigations.