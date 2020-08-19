Guyana records 27th Covid-19 death

Guyana has recorded its 27th Covid-19-related.

See full statement from the Ministry of Health:

As of 14:00hrs on August 19, 2020, Guyana recorded twenty seven (27) COVID-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The deceased, a 72 year-old man died in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after receiving medical care for five days.

The MOH is in contact with the family and relatives to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed. The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.

Members of the public are encouraged observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on 14 August. 2020 which emphasises the need to practice physical distancing at least 6ft apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving their homes and practice good handing washing hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of these three persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.