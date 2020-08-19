India offers to assist in training women, school dropouts

In an effort to boost the country’s social services sector, the Government of India is willing to provide vital technical, financial and academic assistance to school dropouts, vulnerable women and communities.

Earlier today, His Excellency K.J Srinnivava, India High Commissioner to Guyana indicated this to Dr Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security during a courtesy call at her Lamaha Street office.

According to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Minister Persaud expressed her appreciation for the generous support, noting that women and school dropouts in particular need to be empowered.

“The availability of scholarships and technical support for the identified groups are steps in the right direction for the Ministry. We are a people oriented Ministry dedicated to improving the lives of the vulnerable,” she stated.