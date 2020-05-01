Guyana records 110% increase in COVID-19 cases in less than a month – Lawrence

With a 110% increase in COVID-19 cases in less than one month, caretaker Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence has bashed Guyanese for not taking this public health crisis seriously.

In a message today, Lawrence noted that today May 1 marks fifty days since the country confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 11.

She recalled that on day nine, when the country recorded six cases, authorities began implementing measures such as the closure of the airports.

On day 24, when there were 33 positive cases, the national curfew, rotation policy for public servants, and other measures were instituted.

“We are now at day 50 and we are right where we began with another 43 cases, a 110% increase in less than one month. I want to ask you my fellow Guyanese what is it that you want,” Lawrence asked.

“It’s obvious that you are not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. How else can we explain a 110% increase in positive cases in less than a month, how else can we explain people congregating to play dominos or having a few beers on the corner, how else can we explain people visiting family and friends as normal.”

She also noted that “it is unfair to those who are following the guidelines to be placed at unnecessary risk especially our health workers just because some of you don’t want to change your behavior, you are being selfish.”

As of April 30, Guyana recorded 82 cases along with nine deaths.