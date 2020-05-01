CARICOM team arrives in Guyana

The high-level delegation from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) moments ago arrived in Guyana at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, Greater Georgetown.

The team comprises Ms. Cynthia Barrow-Giles – Senior Lecturer at UWI, Mr. John Jarvis – Commissioner, Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission, and Mr. Sylvester King – Supervisor of Electoral Commission of St. Vincent.

The delegation is here to observe the countrywide recount of the ballots cast during Guyana’s March 2 General and Regional Elections.

The starting date for the recount exercise was dependent on the arrival of the CARICOM team. With the team here, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is expected to soon make an announcement regarding the commencement of the activity.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander was hopeful that the recount will begin within two days of the delegation’s arrival.

Chairwoman of CARICOM, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has since called for the process to be transparent and credible.